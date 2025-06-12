Child critically injured in crash after teen runs red light in Waterford

article

The Brief A 10-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a serious head injury in a Waterford Township crash. Police said a 17-year-old driver crashed into a vehicle that the child was a passenger in at the intersection of Highland and Cass Lake roads. Marijuana impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, police said.



A child suffered critical injuries in a crash caused by a teen driver running a red light Wednesday in Waterford Township, police said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highland and Cass Lake roads.

The backstory:

Police said a 17-year-old Waterford boy in a Jaguar X-Type ran the red light while turning from northbound Cass Lake to westbound Highland, striking a Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape, a 19-year-old from Waterford, and their 22-year-old front seat passenger suffered injuries police described as moderate. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 14-year-old who was in the back seat of the Escape suffered minor injuries, while a 10-year-old back seat passenger suffered a serious head injury. They were hospitalized at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Dig deeper:

Police said evidence of marijuana use was recovered from the driver's floorboard of the Jaguar. Authorities believe it may be a factor in the crash.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Police Sgt. Nick Photiou at 248-618-6408.