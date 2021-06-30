UPDATE: 22-year-old in custody after allegedly hitting 5-year-old riding bike in Warren

A child pedestrian was killed in Warren Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the boy had been crossing the street near Van Dyke and Stephens at the Warren and Center Line border when he was struck.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:43 p.m. after reports a child had been with an adult relative and other friends and was on his way back to his residence a few blocks away when he was struck.

The suspect driver who allegedly hit the boy fled the scene, according to Warren police. A release sent later Wednesday confirmed a black Jeep Trailhawk had accelerated to beat a red light when they struck the child. They fled the scene northbound on Van Dyke.

The suspect was later brought into custody after police located the vehicle at a Taco Bell near 16 Mile and Van Dyke. It had fresh front-end damage to "consistent with a recent accident."

Police questioned the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old Detroit resident, who admitted to being involved in an accident and "hitting something," according to the release.

The Jeep was impounded and a search warrant was requested. Detectives also completed a search warrant to investigate the presence of drugs or alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.

The child was transported to a local hospital after the crash, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Detectives plan to submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review on July 1.