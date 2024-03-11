Child flu vaccinations are at 19 percent in Michigan, say medical officials

Last week state officials confirmed the first influenza-related pediatric death in Michigan for the 2023-2024 flu season.

"That brings the total to the season per the CDC of pediatric deaths due to influenza up to 103 nationally," said Dr. Kira Sieplinga of Corewell Health.

Officials say it’s time for families, communities, and healthcare professionals to work together - meaning getting the flu vaccine.

But health professionals say that right now, flu vaccine rates are down.

"Unfortunately full pediatric coverage for influenza this year with doses of the vaccine is only at 19.2% for the state of Michigan," she said. "The influenza vaccine has been proven to decrease the rates of influenza in communities, and also decrease the severity," Sieplinga said.

Although flu season is already underway, with winter close to ending - it’s not too late to get the vaccine.

"It’s not too late. Ideally, when we vaccinate our children, we vaccinate them at the beginning of the season which traditionally is in August or September of each year," she said. "However the vaccine is still available and still effective."

Sieplinga said Corewell Health is seeing the impact of influenza on its pediatric patients.

"We consider this a moderately severe season," she said. "We’ve had seasons that are at higher rates of admissions. However, we are slightly higher than last year, and influenza (is) contributing to that admission burden at Corewell at both the east and west (sites)."

Medical professionals are calling on parents to take action.

"All children will benefit from taking the vaccine dose. It will decrease their chances of being hospitalized and having severe complications from influenza," she said. "I encourage you all to get your children vaccinated."