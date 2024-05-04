Ex-Warren councilman facing felony weapon charges

FOX 2 has been covering former Warren City Councilman Eddie Kabacinski since 2020 when he made a citizen’s arrest, on a woman during a Trump rally – using handcuffs, he regularly carries with him.



He approached her with the cuffs, there was a chase - and she fired back with silly string. In Eastpointe a woman putting up Black Lives Matter signs during the Trump rally, it was enough for Kabacinski - who was a sitting councilman at the time - to arrest her.

He said he could make the arrest because he’s prior military police. Then, back in April, Kabacinski was wearing a gas mask during a council meeting, poking fun at the mask mandate.

In 2021 at another Trump rally – Kabacinski was charged for selling black market goods in Utica. The former Warren City Council president, fielded a lot of questions back then about booting him off council.

It all brings us to the present day. Warren officers on patrol this week – spotted a cracked windshield and expired plate near the police department.

Behind the wheel he had a pistol on his hip and the infamous handcuffs.

"In plain view they observed a small revolver on his hip," said Det. Sgt. Jim Twardesky. "They asked him about it. He indicated that he believed he was allowed to carry under LEOSA, which is the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act."

That allows former police and military police to carry a license similar to a Concealed Pistols License.

"He presented an ID card saying he was retired from the US Army Reserves," Twardesky said. "But the card he presented was expired."

The former councilman turned himself this week, on a weapons felony in a full military uniform, given no special treatment.

Kabacinski was given a $5,000 cash bond for the charge. As this case works through the courts he can’t own a firearm.

Investigators are still looking into the legitimacy of his prior military career.