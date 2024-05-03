The suspect in the murder of a well-known Jewish figure in metro Detroit will be back in court for another motion hearing on Friday as the homicide case of Samantha Woll continues.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, as well as home invasion and lying to police. FOX 2 will stream the hearing when it begins. It's expected to start early Friday afternoon.

Woll was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside her home in Detroit last October when authorities were called to the 1360 block of Joliet Place. She was discovered by another neighbor who was walking past the apartment.

Woll, who was the board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, had attended a wedding the night before, returning to her home shortly after midnight, prosecutors have said. They do not believe her homicide was a hate crime.

Police recommended charges against Jackson-Bolanos after conducting witness interviews, reviewing security footage, cellular data, and other evidence.

His attorney has argued Jackson-Bolanos is innocent.