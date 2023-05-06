Expand / Collapse search

Child reunited with parents after being found wandering on Detroit's west side

By FOX 2 Staff
Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have reunited a child with his parents after he was found wandering on Detroit's west side. 

At around noon Sunday, officers received a police run for a child found wandering in the area of Heyden and Cathedral.

Officers made the location, and as a precautionary measure, the male child, approximately two years old, was taken to a local hospital to be examined.

This incident is still under investigation, police said.