A 29-year-old man from Chile was sentenced to years in prison in connection with a flurry of home invasions in multiple Michigan counties in 2023.

Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias was found guilty by a jury in April on several criminal counts, including conducting a criminal enterprise.

Ruiz-Saldias will spend between 10 and 20 years in prison for robbing homes in Oakland, Wayne, and Kent counties.

His conviction follows a string of break-ins at affluent homes that Sheriff Michael Bouchard had warned the public about two years earlier. He said the home invasions were tied to gangs of Chilean nationals using high-tech equipment like security system jammers to steal valuables undetected.

They happened in Ada Township, Grosse Pointe Farms, Rochester, and Rochester Hills.

Ruiz-Saldias was sentenced in the 6th Circuit Court on Monday.

The 29-year-old was convicted in April on counts of conducting a criminal enterprise and three counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion.

He was originally arrested during a separate home invasion in Indiana and was charged while in custody in Hamilton County. He was also convicted for related charges in that state.

The break-ins in Indiana were similar to the invasions reported in Michigan, following a familiar pattern of targeting vacant homes and extensive precautions to ensure no suspicions were aroused during the robbery.

The thieves often looked for jewelry, money, and other high-value items that could be carried.

"Our FORCE Team worked tirelessly in concert with a multi-jurisdictional task force to investigate and prosecute members of this highly organized criminal operation, which here led to a significant sentence," Nessel said. "I applaud their dedication throughout this case and remain committed to working with our partners to protect Michigan residents, ensuring those who commit such brazen crimes are brought to justice."

The investigation remains ongoing, the Michigan Attorney General said.