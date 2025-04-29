Man convicted for role in Chilean gang robberies in Oakland, Wayne Counties

article

Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias, a Chilean national, was convicted for his role in the string of Oakland County robberies that hit affluent homes.

It is alleged that Ruiz-Saldias took part in the thefts of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and expensive handbags taken from homes in exclusive neighborhoods in Oakland, Wayne and Kent counties.

Ruiz-Saldias, 29, was convicted of one count of operating a criminal enterprise and three counts of conspiracy to commit home invasion – second degree.

He was the first defendant tried in Oakland County as being part of a South American theft group that had targeted eight homes in neighborhoods in Oakland Township and Rochester Hills as well as Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe and Ada Township in suburban Grand Rapids.

"I am proud of the teamwork and the effort that brought this case to a close with a conviction," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I hope it sends a clear message to the transnational gangs that there are consequences for criminal behavior in Oakland County. I thank the prosecutors from Attorney General Nessel’s office for their successful court work."

The thefts occurred from Feb. 3, 2023, to Feb. 17, 2023. Ruiz-Saldias and four other defendants were arrested in March 2023, in Carmel, Ind. Through cooperation between law enforcement in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, similarities were discovered in home invasions and criminal cases were made against the defendants. Three defendants are in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition to Oakland County to face charges.

Ruiz-Saldias will be sentenced June 16.