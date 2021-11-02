Chilly forecast warms up by the weekend

HELLO GANG!!!!

We saw some wet snowflakes around Metro Detroit today! NO BIGGIE!

Also, this coming weekend we set clocks back one hour. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end late Saturday night.

For the rest of Tuesday night - brisk and cool with any light rain/snow showers ending this evening and a low of 31.



Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Still cool and a high of 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly with a high of 47.

Friday and Saturday: Lots of sun but still on the cool side with highs near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 55.

ENJOY

-Luterman

