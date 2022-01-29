Chilly weekend in store but warmer for next week

Here's your chilly weather update!

A bitterly cold start to your Saturday with wind chill values in the sub-zero range. The actual air temperature only warms up to 19 degrees with plenty of sun. Overnight low/9

Sunday brings a few snow showers early with "milder" air in place 26/13.

Variably cloudy Monday with a high of 27/23.

Then the awaited warm-up Tuesday 40/30, but breezy with a cloudy start.

Watching Wednesday and Thursday for a developing snow system. Highs Wednesday 34/20, Thursday 27/10.

Much colder Friday 17.