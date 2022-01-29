Expand / Collapse search

Chilly weekend in store but warmer for next week

By and David Komer online producer
FOX 2 Detroit

Sub Zero Wind Chill Start

An arctic blast of cold air to start off your Saturday. Afternoon highs don't get any better with temperatures only in the teens. A mini warmup ahead next week plus a better chance for snow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

FOX 2 - Here's your chilly weather update!

A bitterly cold start to your Saturday with wind chill values in the sub-zero range. The actual air temperature only warms up to 19 degrees with plenty of sun. Overnight low/9

Sunday brings a few snow showers early with "milder" air in place 26/13.

Variably cloudy Monday with a high of 27/23.

Then the awaited warm-up Tuesday 40/30, but breezy with a cloudy start.

Watching Wednesday and Thursday for a developing snow system. Highs Wednesday 34/20, Thursday 27/10.

Much colder Friday 17.