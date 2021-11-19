Chilly weekend is upon us

Ready for a chilly weekend?

It starts tonight with lows near freezing and a wind chill in the 20s overnight. Mainly dry Saturday with more clouds than sun, a high of 45 and low of 34.

An approaching front and low-pressure system keep clouds in place Sunday bringing a chance for rain and snow showers. Expect a high of 46 and a low of 28.

Once that front passes and the wind direction shifts, Monday will be colder with the threat of snow. High wind will make it feel colder than the projected past two days. There will be a chilly high of 36 with a low of 25

Dry for Tuesday with a high of 39 and a low of 27.

A little warmer on Wednesday, dry 44/34

Thanksgiving Cloudy with the chance for rain. Milder 48/34

Advertisement

Windy with a slight chance for snow showers early and 46.