Chinese agroterrorism suspect and U-M researcher has detention hearing postponed

A University of Michigan researcher remains in federal custody tonight, accused of helping smuggle a dangerous crop-destroying fungus into the U.S.

Yunqing Jian appeared in federal court in Detroit Thursday, her detention hearing postponed to June 13 so she can hire a private attorney.

The 33-year-old and her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, allegedly worked together to bring a fungus that damages wheat and other grains into the country.

Officials call it a potential agroterrorism threat.

"Agroterrorism, bioterrorism, is thankfully so rare, but, you know, requires constant vigilance to ensure that it stays rare," said Michael Singh, National Security Council.

According to the complaint, customs officials found the fungus stashed in the boyfriend's backpack as he was traveling through Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Liu told officials he wanted to conduct research on it at the University of Michigan, where his girlfriend worked.

A deeper search revealed a document titled "2018 Plant-Pathogen Warfare Under Changing Climate Conditions" on the man's cellphone.

Customs officers denied him entry and sent him back to China.

A later search of his girlfriend's phone uncovered a form describing her membership in the Chinese Communist Party.

That prompted the FBI's involvement.

Director Kash Patel told FOX News, in part, "Smuggling a known agroterrorism agent into the U.S. is not just a violation of law, it’s a direct threat to national security."

Meanwhile, some experts say it's still too early to call this a threat.

"Yes, this is a plant pathogen, but it's also one that is distributed globally," said Martin Chilvers, Michigan State University professor. "The problem is that it could be a little bit different to what we already have here, and that's why it should have been brought in under regulated permits."

For now, Jian remains in custody at Sanilac County Jail. She has been charged with conspiracy, smuggling, and making false statements.

In a statement, the University of Michigan says it is cooperating with law enforcement and says it has not received any funding from China's government in relation to these individuals.