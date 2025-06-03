article

The Brief Two Chinese nationals have been charged in connection with attempting to smuggle a dangerous pathogen into the U.S. The couple were associated with the University of Michigan and allegedly wanted to conduct research on the pathogen at one of the school's labs. The pathogen, identified as Fusarium graminearum, causes symptoms known as "head blight."



Two Chinese citizens have been charged in connection with attempting to smuggle a form of fungus that is classified as a "potential agroterrorism weapon."

The pathogen was allegedly brought through Detroit Metro Airport, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said.

Big picture view:

Two citizens of China, Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, were charged with conspiracy to smuggle goods into the U.S., as well as making false statements and visa fraud.

They were named in a criminal complaint that was unsealed Tuesday after their arrest by the FBI. The U.S. attorney says Jian was employed by the University of Michigan and that her boyfriend, Liu had attempted to bring the pathogen into the U.S. so he could conduct research at one of the school's laboratories.

According to the complaint, Jian was funded by the Chinese government to work on the pathogen, identified as Fusarium graminearum.

He allegedly lied about bringing the pathogen in before admitting it.

Dig deeper:

Both Jian and Liu's research deals with the fungus, receiving funding to better understand its effects on crops around the world.

Jian was later hired by the University of Michigan as a postdoctoral research fellow in the Molecular Plant-Microbe Interaction lab.

The FBI says Liu illegally brought the pathogen into the U.S. in July 2024 after flying through DTW. When the U.S. Customs and Border Protection interviewed Liu about his travel, he lied about the purpose of his visit and what he carried.

He later admitted to smuggling in Fusarium graminearum so that he could research the pathogen where Jian, his girlfriend, worked.

According to the complaint, Liu wanted to clone strains of the pathogen so it could be studied at the university.

During an interview with the FBI, she also lied about knowing of Liu's actions, the federal complaint says. Federal agents reviewed communications between the two, revealing plans to ship the materials to the U.S.

Bags found in Zunyong Liu's possession by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Photo via FBI.

What is Fusarium graminearum?

The pathogen:

Fusarium is a type of fungus that is normally harmless. However, some strains of the fungus, including Fusarium graminearum, can produce toxins that affect the health of humans, animals, and plants.

The plant pathogen causes "head blight" which scars wheat, barley, rice, and oat plants, causing them to rot. Some researchers have found it has caused billions of dollars in economic loss around the world due to the loss of crops.

The fungus can enter through flowers each plant sprouts, before infecting the rest of the plant. In addition to devastating the plant, the fungus can contaminate other seeds.

The health problems associated with the pathogen in people and animals include vomiting, liver damage, as well as disrupting their reproductive systems.