The Brief Christopher Schurr is on trial for murder in the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya The ex-Grand Rapids police officer shot the 26-year-old in the back of the head during a struggle following a traffic stop in 2022 Both witnesses and police detectives testified on Day 1 of the trial



The ex-Grand Rapids police officer accused of murdering Patrick Lyoya is on trial for murdering the 26-year-old in 2022.

The trial is taking place in Kent County court.

Expert on police taser testifies

Bryan Chiles, a senior manager at Axon Enterprise was called to the stand to kick things off Tuesday morning. He works as a test engineer for the manufacturer of police equipment.

That includes tasers - a focal point of the Schurr trial.

Tasers "inject electrical signals into the humanbody or animal and override the central nervous system," he told the court, showing off an older taser model to the court.

Schurr Trial so Far

The first day of the murder trial included opening arguments that lasted about an hour before bringing up several witnesses to testify, including friends of Lyoya and law enforcement that investigated the case.

Big picture view:

Friends of Lyoya and neighbors living in the area of the incident were first called to the stand on day one, describing their relationship with the victim as well as what they saw in the lead-up to the shooting.

That includes Wayne Butler, who was starting his day on Monday when Loyoya was pulled over. At times, he can be heard during video of the struggle encouraging Lyoya to stop struggling.

At one point, he did tell the court that Schurr had control the whole time over Lyoya.

After lunch, the court was showed both dashcam and bodycam footage of the shooting during the first law enforcement witness.

Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Aaron Tubergen was called to the stand in the afternoon. The officer in charge during the initial investigation by law enforcement, he told the court Lyoya disregarded Schurr's commands, resisted arrest, and pushed the officer.

The final witness was Stephen Cole, the chief medical examiner at Kent County.

The expert witness confirmed the bullet that was fired from Schurr's gun killed Lyoya. He also said Lyoya had a .29 blood alcohol level.

The backstory:

On April 4, 2022, Lyoya and a friend had been driving around Grand Rapids when an officer pulled up behind them.

Schurr, the only officer in his squad vehicle at the time, called in a traffic stop in the area of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Schurr originally pulled Lyoya over for having improper vehicle registration. Lyoya had already been on probation at the time of the stop, which was for owning a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle than the one he was driving.

Lyoya ignored Schurr's orders when he exited his car. He later walks away from the officer, leading Schurr to try and grab him by the arm. Lyoya instead runs.

The altercation between Schurr and Lyoya eventually led to the officer chasing him, calling for backup, while ordering Lyoya to stop resisting several times. The two continue to wrestle, leading to Schurr to pull out a taser, which Lyoya pushes away.

The scene ends with Schurr on top of Lyoya, who is chest down on the ground. Schurr at times can be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his taser. Minutes later, Schurr draws his gun, presses it against the back of Lyoya's head, and shoots him.

The entire incident happened over 5 minutes, from 8:11 a.m. to 8:16 a.m.