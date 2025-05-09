Dangerous TikTok Chromebook trend has Metro Detroit schools warning parents

The Brief Students in schools across the U.S. are intentionally damaging their Chromebooks for likes. On TikTok, students are causing their school laptops to catch fire by sticking a sharp piece of metal in the USB port. Waterford Kettering High School had an incident where a Chromebook caught fire in class.



Students in schools across the U.S. are intentionally damaging their Chromebooks, causing harm and endangering others, all for attention on social media.

Big picture view:

Across the internet, especially on TikTok, students are causing their school laptops to catch fire by sticking a sharp piece of metal in the USB port until it sparks.

Many videos show smoking Chromebooks, some even catching fire, and even then, many students are stepping up to the challenge.

Local perspective:

In Metro Detroit, Waterford Kettering High School had an incident where a Chromebook caught fire in class. While nobody was hurt, a note went out to parents and students with a warning.

Fire departments have also been concerned, with Birmingham Fire Marshal Jeff Scaife saying somebody will eventually get hurt.

"It’s the smoke initially that is most harming," he said. "It’s letting off hundreds of different chemicals and heavy metals."

Why you should care:

Breathing in heavy metals by shoving things into your laptop is not worth a few likes on social media. Also, expect a bill from your school, as Chromebooks often run between $300-$600.

Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christie Gibson advises talking to your kids and keeping an eye on their Chromebooks.

"A fun prank could end up costing you and your family a lot of money and, depending on the school district’s policy, could result in criminal charges like destruction of school property," Gibson said. "I'd rather see us starting to do social media challenges trying to change the world for the better instead of damaging property."