Church collects and destroys guns to turn into works of art

Need a gun destroyed? Volunteers at Nativity Episcopal Church, 21220 W. 14 Mile Road in Bloomfield Township spent Saturday collecting and then destroying guns.

Several more events like it are planned across the region later this summer and into the fall.

The guns, once destroyed are transformed into works of art.

Long guns, pistols, and assault rifles from anyone in the community who had an unwanted firearm were accepted. Gun parts will be made into artwork in honor of Alex Verner, one of three Michigan State University students killed in a 2023 mass shooting there.

"Alex was an artist," said her father Ted Verner, "And just like her life transformed countless others, this event will have a transforming influence on gun donors who will have a place to dispose of their guns safely and completely."

"We’re excited to have these unwanted guns where their owners wanted them – destroyed and out of circulation," said Fr. Bob Alltop, rector of Nativity, "And many gun donors had a chance to turn gun parts into jewelry, key fobs, crosses, and many other works of art. It reminds us of God’s transforming power to turn what was meant for threat or harm into things of beauty and tranquility."

As a ‘thank you’ for their weapons, donors received artwork, t-shirts, and/or gift cards from Kroger or Meijer.

This was the second of six similar events planned for this summer. The first, at St. David’s in

Southfield destroyed 90 guns on July 13.

Remaining 2024 sites include:

• Aug 24 - Church of the Messiah, Detroit - 231 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48207 9a-1p

• Sept 28 - All Saints, Pontiac - 71 W Pike St, Pontiac, MI 48341 - 9a-1p

• Oct 5 - St. Andrew's, Waterford - 5301 Hatchery Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48329 9a-1p

• Nov 9 - St. Aidan's, 1679 Broadway, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 - 9a-1p