article

The Brief Two leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church were indicted on forced labor and money laundering charges after a multi-state investigation. A call center set up in Taylor, Michigan was among several that used unpaid labor to raise millions of dollars in donations to fund the defendant's luxurious lifestyle. David Taylor and Michelle Brannon were taken into custody on Wednesday.



Two church leaders with ties to Michigan, including a man who believed himself to be an apostle, were indicted in a multi-state investigation alleging forced labor and money laundering.

David Taylor, 53, and Michelle Brannon, 56, were arrested Wednesday following a federal probe that spanned from Michigan to Florida, Texas, and Missouri.

Church's Forced Labor Operation

The two individuals were leaders of Kingdom God Global Church, which ran several call centers around the country and solicited donations totaling tens of millions of dollars.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed on Wednesday, the church operation included locations in Michigan, Missouri, Florida, and Texas.

The operation helped fuel a luxurious lifestyle for both Taylor and Brannon, which was supported by unpaid labor, attorneys with the U.S. District of Eastern Michigan alleged.

In exchange, victims ensnared in the operation were threatened with humiliation, additional work, and restrictions on food and shelter, prosecutors say.

The backstory:

Before it was the Kingdom of God Global Church, the organization run by Taylor was Joshua Media Ministries International.

The defendant first established a call center at 20320 Superior Road in Taylor, which was used to raise money from donors to support the KOGGC ministry. Those working at the call center were instructed to make a specific number of calls or raise a specific dollar amount. They were unpaid while at the operation.

Meanwhile, the church raised millions of dollars every year.

The indictment alleged both Taylor and Brannon conspired with one another starting in April 2013.

The objective of their operation was to use unpaid labor from others to raise money for them. If the workers did not do as they were told, they were threatened with physical and psychological punishment.

The Joshua Media Ministries International ministry building in Houston, owned by David Taylor. Federal agents raided the building on Wednesday. (Photo credit: FOX 26 Houston)

Dig deeper:

Victims of the church had every aspect of their lives controlled by the defendants.

In addition to unpaid labor, both Taylor and Bannon used individuals they called "armor bearers" who were tasked as Taylor's personal servants. They were required to fulfill every demand of Taylor, including providing him food, transport him, maintain his home and cars, and ensure the women employed by the ministry took contraceptives like Plan B.

Armor bearers were also unpaid.

Like the call center workers, if armor bearers didn't do their job, they were humiliated, deprived of sleep, starved, assaulted, and threatened with divine judgement.

The money the victims raised was spent on a boat, jet skis, ATVs, luxury properties, and several Mercedes-Benz vehicles. In total, the scheme raised about $50 million since 2014.

Related article

Threatening text messages

Both Taylor and Brannon would send threats through text messages to workers. They included impossible donation requirements with consequences for anyone who fell behind the goals.

In one text from Taylor to an individual working as an armor bearer, he outlined demands and punishments.

"…you'll have to raise $164k today !! Each hour you fall behind consequences will start .. we will mess with the food. You will fast from the regular food or abstain for a while normally… As of now there's a 21 day peanut butter and jelly regiment like before! …[those] who do not push in their calls individually and as a team with the right amount of people and closing numbers at 6pm they don't eat dinner at all.. if they do good afterward this time then at the end of the night they may get a snack before bed but not much and this regiment will go on every day for 21 days until they obey.. Take away the food !! There will be other consequences!! We must make them fast and pray!!"

The indictment lists several other texts from both Taylor and Bannon.

Taylor also ran hours-long meetings where he berated victims, exploited their faith by explaining he had power gifted from God.

Medical attention was denied to victims while others were physically abused when the defendants were displeased.

Big picture view:

Altogether, both defendants are facing 10 counts.

The charges range from one count of conspiracy to commit forced labor, eight counts of forced labor, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Taylor was arrested in North Carolina while Brannon was taken into custody in Florida.

They face decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.

What they're saying:

"The indictment of David Taylor and Michelle Brannon demonstrates the FBI’s steadfast efforts to protect the American people from human exploitation and financial crimes, including forced labor and money laundering," said Reuben Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.

FBI departments in Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Jacksonville, Charlotte, and Houston.

"We will use every lawful tool against human traffickers and seek justice for their victims," said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. "A case like this is only possible through a concerted effort with our federal partners across the country and the nongovernmental agencies who provide victim support. We thank them all."