Circus trailer with $26K of equipment for children's program stolen in Livonia

It’s a disappearing act the owners of Cirque Amongus can’t undo - a trailer of valuable equipment stolen.

"We had a trailer full of circus equipment stolen out of our backlot. There was a chain on the fence that was cut off and a lock on the trailer cut off," said owner Sem Abrahams. "The trailer is full of unique circus items."

Livonia police say they are investigating and want anyone with information or surveillance video of this crime to contact them at (734) 466-2470.

For now, Cirque Amongus is in the process of trying to replace everything that was stolen - valued at $26,000.

Items these business owners rely on to share their love of circus with students at schools and when people rent their studio out for events like birthday parties.

"We had just done a project with 300 kids and our capacity is 700, so a good half of our equipment is now gone," Abrahams said.

Equipment these business owners say is challenging to replace. The former circus performers got into teaching as a way to share their love of the circus.

"We started to branch into teaching," he said. "We started teaching unicycling, then people said can you also teach us to juggle, we brought in juggling. And before you knew it, we had a whole circus."

The owners of Cirque Amongus say despite their items being stolen they will not let it take away their passion for what they do.

"Not at all," we are scraping things together, and we’re going to make sure the show goes on," Abrahams said.

For more information about Cirque Amongus find their website HERE.

