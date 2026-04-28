City of Birmingham temporarily pauses new short-term rentals amid shots fired incident

The Brief A party at a rental house on Lincoln Street near Adams Road in Birmingham was promoted on social media. Witnesses say at around 6:15 a.m., they heard an argument followed by multiple gunshots.



The City of Birmingham is tightening the reins on short-term rentals, saying "no" to new leases after gunfire erupted at a party.

Big picture view:

On April 11, a party at a rental house on Lincoln Street near Adams Road in Birmingham was promoted on social media. However, witnesses say at around 6:15 a.m. an argument was heard followed by multiple gunshots.

Several people were detained for questioning as a result of the commotion.

Three 18-year-old suspects face assault with intent to murder charges.

Then on Monday, the Birmingham City Council voted to put a six-month pause on new licenses for short-term rentals.

"We actually saw it, the scene firsthand, because she had morning soccer right at that intersection of Lincoln and Torrie, I believe it is," said Birmingham resident Lauren Block. "So it was a bit of a shock. I’m not opposed to the current ban. I believe we should know what’s happening. Having a short-term rental, it looked like they were only there for a couple of nights, there’s a lot of risk involved. There are a lot of families, the houses are very close together, so I’m not opposed to it."

"I think it’s a good idea to not make any new Airbnbs for the next six months," said Royal Oak resident Anja. "I think it’s kind of punishing the people who want to do Airbnbs more so than the people who are shooting, making horrible mistakes or not mentally well and doing something they would hopefully regret."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 reached out to the City of Birmingham. They provided this statement:

"The City Commission voted to place a six-month moratorium on providing a temporary or annual license for renting or leasing, or for offering possession or occupancy of a dwelling for 30 days or less. Further, they directed the city attorney and staff to look into generating language by the May 4, 2026, City Commission meeting to create a greater level of enforcement for the management and control of short-term rentals in Birmingham."

This is not a permanent ban, just a temporary one that is expected to last six months.