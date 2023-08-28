City Council's Mary Sheffield: 'I have not made up my mind' to run for mayor, despite exploratory committee

Mayor Mike Duggan may have a challenger if he decides to run for a fourth term.

City Council President Mary Sheffield has filed paperwork establishing the "Mary Sheffield for Detroit's Future" Committee.

Sheffield said she formed the committee in the event she decides to run so she's in a position to go for it.

"I have not made up my mind," Sheffield said. "My focus first and foremost, is to continue to serve the residents of Detroit, on the City Council as president.

"But I want to be in a position to be able to explore other options if I see fit."

Sheffield has served on council for nearly 10 years and as president since January 2022. Her father is the Rev. Horace Sheffield III, a pastor and social justice activist.

She says nothing is decided yet.

"So it is an exploratory committee because under our state law, that is the only structure available for me to do so," she said.

FOX 2 also spoke with Mayor Mike Duggan about Sheffield's political aspirations.

"I think there is going to be a lot of candidates in the mayor's race," he said. "And that's what voters in Detroit deserve."

Detroit's next mayoral race is two years away in 2025.



