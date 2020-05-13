City expanding testing to Detroiters age 60+ without prescription, symptoms

The City of Detroit is expanding drive-thru COVID-19 testing to those who are age 60 and older, regardless if they have a prescription or are experiencing symptoms.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said starting Thursday, any Detroit resident who is at least 60 years old can get a free drive-thru COVID-19 test at the State Fairgrounds without symptoms or a prescription. Call (313) 230-0505.

You must provide proof you are a Detroit resident, including a driver's license, state ID, City of Detroit Municipal ID, etc. You can also show anything that might have your address on it such as a current utility bill, pay stub, or credit card statement.

“If you can show you live here, we are going to get you tested as quickly as you want to be tested,” Duggan said.

The next step will be getting Detroiters age 50 and up tested.

RELATED: City offering COVID-19 testing for all essential employees in Detroit

The mayor also said the goal is by next week, increase to testing 2,000 people a day at the State Fairgrounds. Duggan said based on results, 1 out of 12 Detroiters is infectious, and most of them are not experiencing symptoms.

Advertisement

Additionally, the mayor said any city employee who tests positive for the virus can have the members of their household tested using the rapid tests from Abbott Laboratories.

“We’re going to be watching out not just for you - but for members of your family,” he said.

Duggan also said hazard pay will continue while the state of Michigan is in Phase 3 of Gov. Whitmer’s 6-phase MI Safe Start Plan. The governor says Michigan is currently in Phase 3, which is called Flattening -- the epidemic is no longer increasing and the health system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs.

RELATED: Here are the 6 steps in Gov. Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan