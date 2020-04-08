City of Detroit interpreter for the deaf talks about her important role during pandemic briefings

Interpreter for the deaf Jackie Thompson has been busy working with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during this pandemic.



"It's a huge responsibility," she said. "I take it seriously."



Detroiter Jackie Thompson has been fluent in American Sign Language pretty much her whole life. Thompson, has been signing professionally for 25 years and grew up with a deaf mother.

"Early on I naturally felt the need to make sure the communication was happening effectively," she said.

Thompson's younger sister and her 9-year-old daughter were also born deaf.

"You say 'My mom is deaf, my sister too' (people say) 'Oh I'm sorry,'" she said. "'I didn't say she died - she is deaf.' Deaf people are just like everybody else."

Despite being a "hearing person," Thompson can't help but include herself in the deaf community, describing being deaf as a culture - a way of life so, she considers herself bi-cultural.

"People are naturally fascinated by the language because it's different but it's a true language and it's really a culture."

Advertisement

While interpreting can be a tricky task - making sure you interpret for younger and older audiences - and can be exhausting at times.

"This is a profession. People go to school for this and they learn to sign and work really hard," she said.

Thompson says sometimes - she'll admit she will get what she calls "a stutter" or a "brain fart."



Thompson says her favorite part about interpreting is "voicing" or giving what is being said her own voice, when she's interpreting. She pictures her sister, her mom, daughter or goddaughter who are all deaf - sitting at home - watching.



"The community is my family. And I love them. And they're important to me and I want to see them thrive," she said.

Thompson says she hopes the use of interpreters will help people see that deaf people are just as able - as hearing people.



"Deaf people have been fighting for equality forever. Challenge everything. Challenge everyone. Challenge yourself," she said.

And during his pandemic while Thompson says she is happy interpreters are being seen as even more helpful.



"I'm hoping that the community as a whole, the hearing and deaf, can embrace the deaf community in a different way," she said.