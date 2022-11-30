Expand / Collapse search

City of Oxford, state of Michigan to hold moment of silence at 12:51 p.m.

By Jack Nissen
Oxford High School Shooting
No class in Oxford Wednesday as community mourns one-year anniversary since tragedy

It's been one year since four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School. Here is how the community is honoring the victims of the tragedy.

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In honor of the Oxford High School mass shooting that took the lives of four teenagers while robbing an entire district of comfort a day at school can bring, the state of Michigan will have its flags lowered to half-staff.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags lowered on the State Capitol grounds, as well as on all public buildings elsewhere. 

The lowering will be met with a moment of silence, which will begin at 12:51 p.m.

"It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," Whitmer said. "One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe."

Wildcat Remembrance Day is also being celebrated in other ways as well, including with all schools buildings being closed in observance of the tragedy.