City releases playbook to help Detroit businesses reopen when state enters Phase 4

The city of Detroit has released a guide to help small businesses reopen when Michigan enters Phase 4 of the governor’s return to work plan.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a plan to re-engage the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The MI Safe Start Plan has six phases and the state is currently in Phase 3.

The state will be considered in Phase 4 when cases and deaths are declining more sharply, percent positivity decreasing, healthcare system capacity continues to strengthen, and robust testing, contact tracing, and containment protocols are in place. Click here to read more.

“I will expect it will come very quickly,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday, just an hour after the governor announced the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City areas will partially reopen.

Mayor Duggan said he wanted to have a reopening plan in place for Detroit businesses so when Michigan does reach Phase 4, they’ll be ready.

The city unveiled Detroit’s COVID-19 Small Business PlayBook and launched detroitmeansbusiness.org, where businesses can download a 21-page guidebook to reopening.

The playbook features Detroit’s six-step workplace safety protocols, charts and checklists, safety signs to post around your business, and more.

“You’re going to have to show both your employees and your customers that you’ve done this in a thoughtful way,” Duggan said.

The website also provides financial resources, tech assistance webinars, and details on where and how to get PPE.

Duggan encourages small businesses to put the playbook on their websites.

“I think it will speed the return of customers to your business,” he said.