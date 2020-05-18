COVID-19 testing expanded to all Detroit residents, regardless of symptoms

Starting Wednesday, COVID-19 testing has been expanded to all Detroiters regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

It started with first responders and essential workers in the city, then just five days ago, the city of Detroit expanded testing at the State Fairgrounds to Detroiters age 60 and older. Now all Detroiters can get tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru testing site.

Those looking to get tested must still make an appointment and provide proof they are a Detroit resident, such as a driver's license, state ID, City of Detroit Municipal ID, etc.

They can also show anything that might have their address on it such as a current utility bill, pay stub, or credit card statement. Call (313) 230-0505 to make an appointment.

Chief Public Health Office Denise Fair said as of Monday, the city is reporting 1,263 COVID-19 deaths and 10,394 cases.

The city reports 27,802 tests have been issued at the State Fairgrounds with an average wait time of 4.5 days for results.

Early on in the pandemic, the city began coordinating rides to ensure even Detroiters without transportation were able to get to the State Fairgrounds. They have transported 511 people so far.

