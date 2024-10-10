City, state leaders blast Trump for saying if Harris wins 'The whole country will look like Detroit'

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Detroit Thursday, delivering some sharp remarks about the city.

Trump spoke to the Detroit Economic Club in a private event, saying if Democrat Kamala Harris wins the presidency in November, "The whole country’s going to be like you wanna know the truth? it’ll be like Detroit."

Many officials including Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield - aren't having it.

"It is expected to be quite honest with you," she said. "This is what he’s proven to be time and time again, someone who lacks absolutely no substance."

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president," Trump said. "You’re going to have a mess on your hands. She destroyed San Francisco. She’s destroyed, along with (California Gov. Gavin Newsome) 'Newscum, California. And we’re not going to let her do that to this country.

"We’re not going to let it happen."

Sheffield says that's not true.

"My thing is, where have you been Trump? I mean Detroit is on the rise," she said. "Detroit is a city that’s filled with grit, resiliency, perseverance and amazing things are happening in Detroit."

Mayor Mike Duggan heard about what he said and responded with this post on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting some of the City's positive developments.

"Detroit just hosted the largest NFL Draft in history, the Tigers are back in the playoffs, the Lions are headed to the Super Bowl, crime is down and our population is growing," Duggan posted. "Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded too, posting "Detroit is the epitome of grit defined by winners willing to get their hands dirty to build it up."

"This city is changing. Neighborhoods are thriving, our businesses are thriving, we have one of the best real estate markets in the country," Sheffield said.

‘Team Trump in Michigan’ disagrees and doubled down on what the Republican presidential candidate said. The campaign team sent FOX 2 the following statement which reads in part:

"Detroit has suffered from globalist policies championed by Kamala Harris that have shipped manufacturing overseas. Detroit's population has dropped over 60 percent since 1960, maintains the third-highest homicide rate in the nation, and a poverty rate for full-time workers three times as high as the rest of Michigan."

It goes on to say that Trump's policies will bring in a new era of ecomic success.

Sheffield hopes Trump's words motivates people to head to the polls.

"I am just looking forward to Detroiters showing up and really showing Trump what we are all about," she said.

Harris was campaigning in Las Vegas Thursday night when she included a bit of a response in her statements to the Culinary Union Members.

"By contrast my opponent Donald Trump yet again has trashed another great American city when he was in Detroit, which is just a further piece of evidence on a very long list of why he is unfit to be President of the United States," she said.

The full statement by Trump's campaign team is below:

"Like many Americans, President Trump remembers when Detroit was lauded as the gold standard for auto manufacturing success and revolutionized the industry. Detroit has suffered from globalist policies championed by Kamala Harris that have shipped manufacturing overseas. Detroit's population has dropped over 60 percent since 1960, maintains the third highest homicide rate in the nation, and a poverty rate for full-time workers three times as high as the rest of Michigan. As President Trump emphasized in his speech, his policies will usher in a new era of economic success and stability for Detroit, helping the city reach its fullest potential."

Team Trump Michigan Communications Director Victoria LaCivita

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. Inset: Former President Donald Trump



