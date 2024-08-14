City of Sterling Heights: The Pantry's sign must be fixed, removed or replaced

The Pantry in Sterling Heights has been serving up fluffy omelets and pancakes since 1978. But now, it is in danger of losing a landmark that has been standing for nearly five decades.

The owners are being asked by the city to replace, fix, or remove the restaurant's seemingly crumbling sign.

While some people agree that it's time for a change, others say they would hate to see the sign go.

"It doesn’t look that bad," said the co-owner of The Pantry, Michael Moceri.

But the sign, on Van Dyke north of 14 Mile, does look that bad, according to the City of Sterling Heights – who says it is in "disrepair" and a "safety hazard."

To fix the sign, it would cost "about $25,000," Michael said.

The sign has been up for more than 46 years. Joseph Moceri bought the business in the late 70s, and when he passed away, he left The Pantry to his two daughters and Michael.

"Sterling Heights is open to meet and continue ongoing discussions to find a reasonable resolution with the idea that safety is a primary concern and that the sign may be repaired, removed, or replaced," according to a statement from the city.

The City of Sterling Heights has not yet set a firm date and will continue to work to find a resolution.

"Maybe they ain’t got enough work to do at the City Hall," one long-time patron said.