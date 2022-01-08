Clarence Tariq Hammond III was fatally shot in front of his home, the shooter still wanted by police

This coming Thursday will mark the 10-year anniversary of the fatal shoot of 33-year-old Clarence Tariq Hammond III. The shooter is still wanted by police.

Hammond was murdered on Jan. 13, 2012 after he came home from work as a Corrections Officer.

He was approached by someone at 11:58 P.M. at the President Madison Apartment Complex in Madison Heights.

His father said he was shot that night by a targeted shooter that waited for him. He also said his girlfriend at the time was in the car with him.

He said she witnessed the shooting and watched the shooter get into a gray van and flee the scene. With these details, Hammond's father believes this was coordinated and involving more than one person.

Hammond leaves behind two sons who are now in their early teens.

A total of $12,000 in reward money is being offered in this case. That includes $5,000 from the ATF, $5,000 from his employer, the Michigan Department of Corrections, along with $2,500 from Crime Stoppers.

To leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, call 1(800)SPEAK-UP.