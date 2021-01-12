Clarkston woman says falling concrete on I-75 bridge crashed into windshield

"My daughter kind of gasped and then there was an explosion and the whole driver side windshield shattered," said Tracie Moonen.

A Clarkston woman and her daughter say their vehicle was hit by a falling piece of concrete that came off the bridge of Exit 93 where northbound I-75 meets Dixie Highway.

Moonen says she and her daughter were not hurt.

"It scared the crap out of us, we pretty much just screamed," she said.

The mother and daughter had been out running errands when the scary incident took place.

"I think I went into shock for a couple of seconds, my daughter goes 'Pull over, pull over,'" she said.

The mother pulled over and called the police as the cracked windshield stared them in the face.

"One of the things that came off flying at me was the rearview mirror. The impact was so great, it snapped the rearview mirror off the windshield," she said. "Physically we weren’t injured at all just scared out of life."

But they do want other drivers to hear their story.

"When you drive northbound on that, you can see the poor shape it is in, there are huge portions of the bridge missing," she said.

Fox 2 reached out to the Michigan Department of Transportation and in a statement they said in part:

"Out of an abundance of caution and despite there being no evidence of concrete falling from the bridge, a crew will be out Wednesday morning for a further detailed inspection."

"I just hope MDOT will make it safe so this doesn’t happen to someone else," said Moonen.