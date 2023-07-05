Clawson hot dog eating contest won by a single bite

Move over Joey Chestnut, there's a new hot dog eating champion and his name is Josh Arredondo.

He may have kept his hot dog consumption to 10 dogs, but Arredondo showed heart and skill as he munched his way to first place in the annual Hot Dog Eating Competition in Clawson this Fourth of July.

Hosted by General Dogs, it came with all the glory and mess that a food competition should have.

Arredondo won by a bite - but not before he and two others beat out several eaters in the first round of the competition.

"I did not think I was going to win. The competition was looking really strong," he said after taking his title.

When things started, there were many strategies at play, such as: eat really fast, don't think about the pain, and pushing down the regret of those meat sweats. One contender kept it simple.

"Eat as many as I can," he said. "I'm on break. I work for the carnival."

The contest lasted only five minutes instead of the allotted 10 minutes at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

When it was over, three men were standing all in a tie.

In search of a resolution, the organizers readied a three-hot dog eating contest. The first one to eat all three would be declared the winner. Arredondo won by a bite.

He'll be back the following year to defend his crown.