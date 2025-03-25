Michigan child car seat laws changing - What parents need to know

article

Changes are coming soon to how your child rides in a vehicle.

Michigan car seat laws are changing on April 2. Updated laws change how long a child must remain in a type of car seat before moving up to the next safety seat. This includes adding an extra year for both rear-facing and forward-facing car seats.

New car seat laws

Rear-facing (0-2 years)

Children must be in a rear-facing car seat until they are either 2 years old or over the weight or height limit set by the car seat maker.

Forward-facing (3-5 years)

Children must be in a forward-facing car seat with an internal harness until they are at least 5 years old or over the weight or height limit set by the car seat maker.

Booster seat (5-8 years)

Children must be in a belt-positioning booster seat that uses a lap and shoulder belt. They must use a booster seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall or reach 8 years old.

Other car seat rules

Children 4 and younger are required to ride in the back seat of a vehicle unless there is no back seat or the back seat is occupied by children 4 and younger. In this case, a child can ride in the front seat in a rear-facing car seat as long as the airbag is shut off.

Children 13 and younger can ride in the front seat only if no back seat is available.

All passengers between the ages of 8 and 15 must wear a seat belt, regardless of which seat they are using.