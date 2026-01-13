Clinton Township man headed to trial for Macomb County road rage shooting

article

A 21-year-old Clinton Township man will stand trial on several weapons charges after allegedly brandishing a gun and firing shots from his pickup truck last year.

Logan Shea was bound over for trial on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.

The backstory:

Authorities were called to the area of 15 Mile and Schoenherr roads on Nov. 16, 2025, on a report that a man in a Chevrolet Silverado pointed a gun at another driver. The caller provided a vehicle description and license plate number to police.

While the caller was on the phone with 911, police heard gunshots in the area of 19 Mile and Saal. The vehicle involved in that incident matched the description of the one in the road rage.

Police went to the home associated with the license plate, Shea's home, and found numerous guns.

"The conduct alleged in this case—discharging a firearm from a vehicle and pointing a handgun at another motorist—represents an extreme and unacceptable threat to public safety. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office takes crimes of this nature with the utmost seriousness and will do what is necessary to protect the people of Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.