Man accused in Sterling Heights for shooting a gun while driving

What they're saying:

It happened Sunday night at 15 Mile and Schoenherr. Sterling Heights police say the man was seen a short time later at 19 Mile and Saal, driving around and shooting a gun in the air.

"Through witnesses, we were able to locate him, and obviously it happened at 8 PM. There are a lot of witnesses, a lot of cars out in the area, and luckily a witness actually observed the driver pointing the gun in the air and shooting the firearm in the air, which is obviously extremely dangerous," said Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli.

No one was hurt and police tracked the man down a short time later and arrested him.

They also recovered two guns and a security badge.

He is scheduled to be formally charged on Tuesday.