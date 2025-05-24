Clinton Township man sentenced to 40 years in prison for creating child pornography

article

Stephen Lewis Gentry, 35, of Clinton Township, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for creating images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, announced U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In addition to the 40-year sentence, United States District Court Judge Terrence G. Berg sentenced Gentry to a lifetime of supervised release upon his release from prison.

Gentry’s recent crimes came to light after the FBI learned that he was distributing images of child sexually abusive material that he created over a clandestine network. When the FBI searched Gentry’s house, they found evidence that Gentry had produced child sexually abusive material depicting numerous minor victims.

Gentry pleaded guilty on February 12, 2025, to sexual exploitation of children. At the time he was charged in this case, Gentry was already a registered sex offender, having three prior convictions relating to the sexual abuse or exploitation of children.

This investigation was conducted by the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Sarah Alsaden, Tara Hindelang, and Christopher Rawsthorne.