Clinton Township woman accused of crashing stolen U-Haul van after fleeing police

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The Brief A Clinton Township woman is accused of crashing a stolen U-Haul van after fleeing police last week. Jennifer Roe allegedly crashed after running a red light while driving with a deflated tire. She is now in custody and facing charges.



A Clinton Township woman is facing charges stemming from a crash in a stolen U-Haul van last week.

Jennifer Roe, 47, was charged Tuesday with third-degree fleeing, receiving and concealing stolen property, and reckless driving.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, around 8 a.m. Thursday, a Flock license plate reader in Clinton Township captured the plate of a U-Haul vehicle that had been reported stolen the day prior. Clinton Township police located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver allegedly fled and continued into Mt. Clemens, where police terminated their pursuit.

Deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office then deployed stop sticks, but Roe continued driving with a deflated tire.

The driver, later identified as Roe, crashed after allegedly running a red light at Garfield and Hall roads.

Roe was not seriously injured and was arrested at the crash scene. She was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond at her arraignment.