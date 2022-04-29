Clinton Township woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize from Michigan Lottery

article

A Clinton Township woman found out she won $1 million from an email she received from the Michigan Lottery.

"I was checking my email before bed the night of the drawing and saw an email from the Michigan Lottery notifying me of a prize," Marlena Lanni said. "When I logged on to my account and saw I had won a prize of $1 million, I immediately started shaking. I still feel numb and don’t have the words to describe this feeling!"

The 72-year-old matched the five white balls in the April 8 Mega Millions drawing on a ticket she bought online.

She said she plans to use her winnings to do some home repairs then save the rest.