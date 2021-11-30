Cloudy and chilly for Wednesday

Hey gang, the snow total for this November is 7.1 inches. The average November brings 1.9 inches - making us 5.2 inches above average.

The all-time record monthly snowfall for any November is 11.8 inches back in 1966. But the next potential for rain or snow is on Sunday, so it's too early to get excited.

For the rest of Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and a low of 29.

On Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy at times with a high of 43.

Thursday brings mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder with a high near 50.

For Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and a high of 39.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high near 40.

Sunday brings the potential for some rain or snow and a high of 36.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

