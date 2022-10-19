Coach accused of sexually abusing Michigan youth soccer player for years

A Texas man is facing charges stemming from allegations that he sexually abused a child while coaching them in Michigan.

Andrew Olnhausen, 34, is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of children – accosting for immoral purpose, five counts of child sexually abusive material – possession, one count of distributing sexual material to a minor, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

While he was a coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Olnhausen is accused of sexually abusing a player from when they were 11 until the child was 16.

An investigation by the Adrian Police Department led to these charges.

The investigation included searches of his cellphone and social media accounts, where authorities discovered dozens of naked images of the victim as well as other evidence that Olnhausen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim, authorities said.

Olnhausen was arrested in Texas and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

"I am committed to ensuring victims of sexual abuse and assault receive justice," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.