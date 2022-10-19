Man accused of using camera attached to shoe to record victim in Canton dressing room
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he attached a camera to his shoe and used it to record someone in the dressing room of a Canton store.
Willie Davis, 40, is accused of recording the victim at the Plato's Closet on Ford Road on Oct. 17.
He is charged with eavesdropping – distributing/disseminating/transmitting a recording. His bond was set at $10,000, no 10%.
Davis is due back in court Oct. 28.