Man accused of using camera attached to shoe to record victim in Canton dressing room

A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he attached a camera to his shoe and used it to record someone in the dressing room of a Canton store.

Willie Davis, 40, is accused of recording the victim at the Plato's Closet on Ford Road on Oct. 17.

He is charged with eavesdropping – distributing/disseminating/transmitting a recording. His bond was set at $10,000, no 10%.

Davis is due back in court Oct. 28.