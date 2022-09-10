Coast Guard rescues 3 people from Detroit River after boat catches fire

The U.S. Coast Guard said three people have been rescued after they ended up in the Detroit River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, three people ended up in the water after a 20-foot boat caught fire near Belle Isle. Two jet skis tried to assist, but one overturned, which left three people in the water.

The U.S. Coast deployed a rescue swimmer, who took one person to a Good Samaritan's boat, then the two to a Coast Guard boat.

Detroit Harbormaster also assisted with the rescue and towed the damaged boat once the fire was out, according to officials.