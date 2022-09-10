article

A woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after a gravel hauler struck her while she was in front of her home in Grosse Isle Township.

The crash happened on Saturday at around 4:15 pm, on Meridian Road near Lakewood.

Police say a 2004 Mack Truck Tractor was traveling northbound on Meridian Road when for an undetermined reason, left the roadway to the right.

The truck then went between trees in a front yard and struck multiple parked vehicles. One of the parked vehicles was occupied, police said. The truck then struck a pedestrian before crashing into a garage.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital; her condition at this time is unknown, police said.

The 75-year-old operator of the truck and occupant of the parked vehicle did not sustain injuries.

The Downriver Fatal Accident Crash Team is currently investigating the crash.

