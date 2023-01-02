Coast Guard saves dog that fell through ice in Detroit River

article

The United States Coast Guard pulled off a timely New Year's Eve ice rescue of a dog from the Detroit River.

At about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, members of the USCG Detroit Sector found the dog 10 to 15 feet from shore that fell through the ice and rescued her. She was uninjured and warmed up by coast guardsmen with a blanket.

Photos courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

Coast Guardsmen were out checking the ice thickness and training at the time of their discovery near Grayhaven Island. The dog will be turned over to Detroit Animal Care and Control.

Photos courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

Photos of the rescue were posted on the Coast Guard Detroit Sector's Facebook page.

"Round of appaws for Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew for a successful animal rescue! They’re keeping her warm until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrives."

Photos courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit



