Coast Guard searching for boater who fell into Detroit River in Wyandotte

The Coast Guard and police are looking for a missing boater who went underwater in the Detroit River and didn't resurface Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, three people were docking behind BASF in Wyandotte at about 6:30 a.m. They tried to climb a fence, but one man fell into the water. Life jackets were tossed to him but did not help.

The Coast Guard is using a chopper to try to find the man.