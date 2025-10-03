Cody High School Marching Band returns after two decades during homecoming game

The Brief A Detroit high school had a marching band performance for the first time in 20 years. All eyes were on the game, but by halftime, everyone was on their feet for the marching band. The district's foundation says it's all thanks to a $439,000 grant that supports Detroit Public Schools.



Music returned to a football field at Cody High School as the school's marching band performed for the first time in over two decades.

Big picture view:

Friday night was homecoming at Cody High School. All eyes were on the game, but by halftime, everyone was on their feet for the marching band.

Two dozen students were on the field, instruments in hand, with music filling the air. For many at the game, it was a sight to see.

For the first time in 20 years, the Cody High School marching band performed.

The district's foundation says it's all thanks to a $439,000 grant that supports Detroit Public Schools, including Cody. They say the money went to ensuring students had access to tutoring, meals, and music lessons.

What they're saying:

On Friday, it paid off.

"It felt amazing. Definitely a new experience," said student Noah Hudson. "I like being out here. It really makes my soul grow. It makes me feel like I’m a part of something much bigger than myself."

"I was nervous. I’m not going to lie. I was really scared because, yeah, all the eyes were on me," said student Destiney Mack.

"To see them come and put in the effort and see them grow, not just musically but even in maturity, so it’s a great reward just watching them," said band director Damien Lyles.