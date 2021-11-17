Cold Case arrest: Detroit man charged with 2013 murder of Harper Woods restaurant owner

The Wayne County Prosecutor announced Wednesday that a 27-year-old man has been charged with the 2013 carjacking and murder of a restaurant owner in Harper Woods.

Ramone Conneilies, 27, was charged with the carjacking and murder of Altin Avdyli, 31, in December of 2013 as he was leaving his restaurant, Royal Grill in Harper Woods.

Avdyli was leaving the grill a little after 9 p.m. on December 6, 2013, when authorities said a suspect approached him, tried to get into his car, and then fired a handgun one time, killing Avdyli.

The suspect then drove off in his car, a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release that the cold case homicide was closed because of the "diligent investigation" from the Harper Woods Police Department.

Conneilies was 19 at the time of Avdyli's murder. He's been charged with murder, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm charges.