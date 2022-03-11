Colder for Saturday, but warmer Sunday

Hope you had a great week, here's your weekend weather outlook:

Those 60 degree days we experienced earlier this week are a distant memory. Much colder air filtering in behind a cold front. That front will trigger a quick burst of snow tonight. Low:15 (fur babies inside please!).

Saturday is just plain cold. 24 with sun and clouds and a gusty wind that will make it feel even colder. Overnight low: 18

Sunday starts a trend toward normalcy. High temps are closer to seasonal 43/32

Breezy with a chance of snow showers before noon.

Monday and Tuesday are dry and progressively milder. 49/33 and 47/32

Wednesday through Friday we experience above average (44) temperatures with dry weather. It will be near 60 all three days with a chance for rain by afternoon Friday.

