See the photos: Colonel Sanders’ former house, restaurant for sale in Kentucky

The former home of KFC founder Colonel Sanders is for sale.

Built in the 1860s, the 5,000 square foot residence named Blackwood Hall was purchased by Colonel Harland and Claudia Sanders in 1959. The property includes the iconic Claudia Sanders Dinner House, which is a restaurant staple in the south.

Colonel Sanders created the restaurant for his wife.

As Jonathan Klunk, a listing agent and family representative, explained, "Claudia was the unspoken hero of her husband's success in business. And he wanted to honor her by creating Claudia Sanders Dinner House and associated brands."

Colonel Harland David Sanders and his wife Claudia in their kitchen. Hartland gives Claudia a taste of the cooking. Colonel Sanders founded restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken. Kentucky September 1974.

The dinner house is known for its yeast rolls, creamed spinach, pies and southern comfort cooking. It serves over 100,000 guests per year.

The restaurant suffered a fire in 2019 and the 25,000 sq. ft. complex was rebuilt. It also served as the first and former headquarters of KFC.

The property is in Shelby County, which is part of what’s known as the Golden Triangle of Kentucky. That’s where Louisville, Lexington and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area are connected by nearby interstates. Shelby County is also on the popular Bourbon Trail.

Colonel Sanders lived on the property in a 5,000 sq. ft. home from 1959 until his death in 1980. He was 90 years old. Claudia lived at the complex until 1984. She died in 1996 at the age of 94.

The home is also being sold with KFC memorabilia, like Colonel Sanders’ original Kentucky Colonel certificate, handwritten recipes, the original KFC headquarters flag and an original KFC bucket. The stove used to train franchisees is also still at the house.

Colonel Sanders’ bible, money clip and wrist watch are also included.

The buyer will have the rights to the Claudia Sanders Dinner House and Claudia Sanders’ name and likeness.

