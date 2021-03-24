‘Come on I’m drunk’: Lake Orion woman tells cops to hurry up when they wake her at stop light

A Lake Orion woman was found drunk and slumped over the wheel of her vehicle at a traffic light Saturday.

Troy police were called to West Long Lake Road, west of Livernois Road, around 3:30 a.m. to do a welfare check on a driver slumped over the wheel at a light.

Police knocked on the window, but the driver didn’t wake up, so an officer opened the door. The 20-year-old woman woke up and started talking, but she was slurring her words and didn’t make any sense, officers said.

She told police that she didn’t want to get up, said she wanted to go home, told officers to hurry up, and said, "Come on, I’m drunk."

Officers helped her out of her vehicle, and she performed several field sobriety tests poorly. She also submitted to a Breathalyzer and blew .114%, police said.

She was taken to the Troy Lock-Up Facility, where she was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol -- first offense, pending laboratory results.