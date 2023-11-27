article

Command staff at one of Michigan State Police's posts were suspended and placed on administrative leave, the department announced Monday.

Three officers from the Flint Post in MSP's Third District were suspended in relation to an ongoing internal affairs investigation, an official with state police said in an email.

"This action is related to an ongoing internal affairs investigation into promotion and selection processes," wrote Shannon Banner, the director of the Communications & Outreach Division.

The officers who were suspended include First Lieutenant Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Phillipps, and Lt. Thomas Dhooghe.

State police didn't expect any disruption to public services or post operations. Stephen Sipes, the Third District assistant commander inspector, will serve as the interim leader of the post.