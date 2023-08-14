Jason Rose, a Commerce Township resident, has an extremely rare neurological disorder called H-S-A-N-1, or hereditary sensory and autonomic neuropathy. The disorder is incurable and his condition has been slowly worsening over time, causing him to lose his mobility.

Rose's HSAN1 diagnosis came 15 years ago when he was 25 years old. Since then, Rose has had to face new challenges, including those affecting his ability to play golf.

"It was a little rough," Rose said. "That's why I stopped golf, I felt like I couldn't play well anymore."

However, in 2020 he returned to the golf course and realized that no matter how life swings, the game had a grip on him.

Through hard work and unwavering persistence, Rose earned his place among the thousands who play annually at the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance.

The U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance is an organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity for individuals with disabilities through the game of golf.

"It's really humbling when you're out there because these guys are better than most of your average golfers and overcoming crazy odds," Rose said.

Despite feeling like he couldn't play well anymore, Rose remains motivated to continue improving and never harbors bitterness.

"My outlook on it is that a lot of people have it worse, so I try to take advantage of what I can do. Hopefully, others can see things like this and find motivation to help themselves too," Rose said.

Earlier in August, Rose placed 2nd in his division at the Ohio Adaptive Open. The week before, he placed third at the Michigan Amputee Golf Association's annual tournament.